Antonio Brown might return punts for Raiders

NAPA, Calif. — Star wide receiver Antonio Brown didn’t practice with his Raiders teammates Thursday, less than 48 hours after posting a picture of his blistered feet on social media.

He might be even busier when he returns to the field.

“When Antonio gets back to practice, we’re going to get him back catching (punts) and put him in a situation where hopefully he’s in a backup role or, who knows, maybe we’ll have two guys back there together where a lot of things can happen,” said Rich Bisaccia, assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.

Brown has been a dynamic playmaker in the return game during his career, though he wasn’t utilized in that role last season by the Pittsburgh Steelers and did so part time in 2016 and 2017.

He has returned four punts and a kickoff for touchdowns in his career.

“I know he didn’t return last year, but I (coached) against him when he was the return guy,” Bisaccia said. “He’s certainly capable of doing that, but our intention is certainly to use him on offense and have a guy that can return and can possibly be the backup.”

Brown has averaged 9.5 yards on 186 career punt returns. His best season was in 2013 when he averaged 12.8 yards on 32 returns, including five of more than 40 yards.

Dwayne Harris, who tied for the NFL lead at 14.1 yards per punt return and scored a 99-yard return touchdown, is expected to be the primary returner again this season.

