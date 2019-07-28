Antonio Brown participates in practice with Raiders

The team’s star wide receiver is off the non-football Injury list, having participated in a limited amount of practice Sunday.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays on the sideline with his son Apollo, 23 months old, during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84), center, prepares to do an interview at NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In this screen shot from Oakland Raiders Twitter @Raiders, Antonio Brown arrives at Raiders camp in hot air balloon, Friday, July 26, 2019. (@Raiders)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays on the sideline with his sons as he is followed by a HBO Hard Knocks crew during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) walks on the sideline as an HBO Hard Knocks crew follows him during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

NAPA, Calif. — Antonio Brown’s stay on the non-football Injury list proved to be a short one.

To the delight of hundreds of cheering fans, the Raiders’ star wide receiver participated in a limited amount of practice Sunday, the second training camp workout for the team.

Brown ran some routes in early drills, but did not join his position group following team stretching.

A team spokesman said Brown had passed his needed physical, making him eligible to participate.

Also, the team announced it has signed free agent running back James Butler, who spent part of his rookie season in 2018 on the team’s practice squad.

Brown played one season collegiately at Iowa before transferring to UNR. Over a four-year career, he rushed 699 times for 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns.

In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Chris Warren III.

