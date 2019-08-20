Antonio Brown stretches but doesn’t practice with Raiders

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during an an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders won 33-26. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) puts on his helmet prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during an an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders won 33-26. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during an an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders won 33-26. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during an an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders won 33-26. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders star wide receiver Antonio Brown was on the field for practice at the team’s facility Tuesday afternoon.

But he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Brown, who filed a second grievance against the NFL on Monday for not allowing him to wear his preferred headgear, quickly shuffled off the practice field and into the performance center after a closed walk-through session just as the media were allowed to enter.

BREAKING: Yup, that's a helmet in AB's hand pic.twitter.com/HlGhNKFZlO — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 20, 2019

AB doing his own thing today pic.twitter.com/31eYsVcvFB — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 20, 2019

He briefly returned at the end of the 10-minute stretching period that was the only portion of practice open to reporters. Brown continued light stretching in the corner of the end zone as the rest of his teammates huddled in the middle of the field and practice continued.

Brown’s presence was the latest development in a saga that has dragged out throughout his first training camp with the organization after one of the league’s most consistent pass catchers was acquired from the Steelers in the offseason for two draft picks.

Brown, who has practiced with the team once in training camp because of issues with his feet and the helmet dispute, was expected to practice Sunday after his participation in the Raiders’ two walk-through sessions Saturday. But that changed because Brown was still upset about the helmet situation, and he was absent from the session. Brown attended a team meeting Monday morning, according to a team source.

He was on the field in full uniform, including a helmet, for the team’s preseason game in Arizona on Thursday night. After running routes in warmups, he said he was ready to rejoin the team and move forward.

At the time, Brown was optimistic because he had found a newer model of the disputed helmet and hoped it would be approved by the league.

It was not.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock issued an ultimatum during Sunday’s practice, saying it was time for Brown to be “all in or all out.” Brown appeared to be on the verge of the former by attending the Monday meeting. But given Brown’s lack of participation Tuesday, the helmet situation is clearly unresolved.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden is scheduled to address the media at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Raiders open the season Sept. 9 on “Monday Night Football” against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.