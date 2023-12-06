Antonio Pierce: ‘Enough with talking about it, just do it’

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce has a message for his team as it begins preparations for Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium: More action, less talk.

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce conducted his first news conference since the team's bye week at the club's Henderson headquarters. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

As the Raiders return to work after their bye week, interim coach Antonio Pierce has a message for his 5-7 team.

With five games left and their postseason hopes hinging on them winning at least four, it’s time for more action and less words.

“You got to do it,” Pierce said. “You gotta stop talking about it.”

The evidence, Pierce said, rests on the film he and his staff reviewed during the bye week that revealed several opportunities the Raiders missed out on because of execution.

“I feel like we’re leaving plays on the field,” Pierce said. “We do have plays on the field. We got guys running down the field. We got some lanes to hit in the running game. Defensively, we got some opportunities to get the quarterback on the ground or to make a play on the ball. Or on the special teams, to take one to the house.”

That’s what he is stressing to the Raiders upon getting back to work this week in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

“I told the guys, at some point, we have to be so determined and strain so hard to just do it,” Pierce said. “Enough with talking about it, just do it. And we have the players that are capable of doing that. And we just gotta continue to do that.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.