Antonio Pierce says he’s ‘getting spoon-fed’ as he prepares for debut

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce said he’s more focused on getting it right for the Raiders on Sunday than reminiscing about the team he won a Super Bowl with.

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Performance Center Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The surrealness of making his NFL head coaching debut against the franchise he helped win a Super Bowl championship for is not lost on Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce.

That will be the case when Pierce and the Raiders host the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

But he’s more focused on getting it right for the Raiders than reminiscing about the team for which he enjoyed his greatest professional success.

And right now, that means preparing from an assistant coach who makes suggestions to the man now making all the decisions.

And that means asking a lot of questions.

“I’m going through it all,” Pierce said. “Getting spoon-fed right now. Which is really good, just taking a little bit at a time.”

Pierce also understands there will be a learning curve.

“I won’t get everything right. I’m not going to be perfect on Sunday,” he said. “I’ll be lying to you if I said that. But I’m gonna give you everything I’ve got.”

As far as making big decisions, such as when to throw the challenge flag and taking timeouts, he’ll lean on a support system.

“I’m going to really rely on the people in our building,” Pierce said. “Our staff, everybody has a role here. I told them I need you to be at your best because that’s going to help me be at my best.”

