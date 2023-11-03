63°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Antonio Pierce says he’s ‘getting spoon-fed’ as he prepares for debut

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2023 - 9:34 am
 
Updated November 3, 2023 - 10:47 am
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce speaks with reporters during a news confere ...
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Performance Center Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The surrealness of making his NFL head coaching debut against the franchise he helped win a Super Bowl championship for is not lost on Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce.

That will be the case when Pierce and the Raiders host the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

But he’s more focused on getting it right for the Raiders than reminiscing about the team for which he enjoyed his greatest professional success.

And right now, that means preparing from an assistant coach who makes suggestions to the man now making all the decisions.

And that means asking a lot of questions.

“I’m going through it all,” Pierce said. “Getting spoon-fed right now. Which is really good, just taking a little bit at a time.”

Pierce also understands there will be a learning curve.

“I won’t get everything right. I’m not going to be perfect on Sunday,” he said. “I’ll be lying to you if I said that. But I’m gonna give you everything I’ve got.”

As far as making big decisions, such as when to throw the challenge flag and taking timeouts, he’ll lean on a support system.

“I’m going to really rely on the people in our building,” Pierce said. “Our staff, everybody has a role here. I told them I need you to be at your best because that’s going to help me be at my best.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
2
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
3
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
4
Raiders fire COO after 3 months on the job
Raiders fire COO after 3 months on the job
5
5 mistakes that cost Josh McDaniels his job with the Raiders
5 mistakes that cost Josh McDaniels his job with the Raiders
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL ...
NFL betting trends — Week 9: Edge for Giants-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce brings passion, pride to job
Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce brings passion, pride to job
Frowns turn to smiles in energetic Raiders locker room
Frowns turn to smiles in energetic Raiders locker room
Mark Davis says lack of progress led to decision to clean house
Mark Davis says lack of progress led to decision to clean house
Graney: Rich Bisaccia held things together for Raiders amid chaos
Graney: Rich Bisaccia held things together for Raiders amid chaos
Raiders report: Hunter Renfrow embraces fresh start with new coach
Raiders report: Hunter Renfrow embraces fresh start with new coach
Jordan Love shows promise in 1st season as Packers QB
Jordan Love shows promise in 1st season as Packers QB