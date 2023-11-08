Antonio Pierce says Raiders trying to build ‘winning stamina mentality’

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce said his players aren’t satisfied with blowing out the New York Giants on Sunday. They want to build on it, he said Wednesday.

Coming off their blowout win over the Giants on Sunday, the Raiders returned to work Wednesday at their Henderson headquarters. Interim coach Antonio Pierce immediately picked up on something as the players arrived after two days off.

The Raiders weren’t satisfied with blowing out the Giants, 30-6. They want to build on it.

“They want more,” Pierce said of his team’s mindset.

And that is in line with his mindset, too.

“I want more,” Pierce said.

The key to making that happen, Pierce said, is the Raiders bottling what transpired Sunday and carrying it over this week as they prepare for the Jets on “Sunday Night Football.”

“A winning stamina mentality,” is how Pierce described it. “That’s in walk-throughs, meetings, practices. The same focus those guys had on Sunday, carry that over to a full work week. That comes with the leaders.”

