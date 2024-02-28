61°F
Raiders News

Antonio Pierce wants Raiders to find franchise QB, not ‘Band-Aid’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2024 - 12:04 pm
 
Updated February 28, 2024 - 12:14 pm
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce chats with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on a timeo ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce chats with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on a timeout against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Raiders coach Antonio Pierce isn’t interested in a temporary solution at quarterback.

“You don’t want to put a Band-Aid at that position,” Pierce said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. “That’s old, man. I think the Raiders, we’ve seen that enough in this organization. And I know we had Derek Carr here for a bunch of years, but before him and after him, it’s been a bunch of one-stop guys.”

Hence, the significance of the Raiders’ time in Indianapolis this week. And, frankly, this entire offseason. Whether it’s finding their “guy” in the NFL draft, free agency, the trade market or in second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, Pierce hopes the organization can finally find the difference-maker that has eluded it for decades.

“You want the face of your franchise to be the quarterback,” Pierce said. “To be that guy you can count on for the next 10 years.”

Acquiring that caliber of player in a quarterback-rich draft could depend on the Raiders’ willingness to trade up from the No. 13 pick. Pierce said he would have no problem doing whatever it takes to solidify the position for years to come. He said he’s wired perfectly to do just that.

“That’s my personality, as you guys saw and witnessed,” Pierce said. “I’m a go-getter.”

Pierce said that’s a decision the entire organization will make, including himself and general manager Tom Telesco.

“That has to be a collective agreement,” Pierce said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

