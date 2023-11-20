Antonio Pierce: ‘We didn’t lose the game because of Aidan’

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce defended Aidan O’Connell a day after the rookie quarterback threw three interceptions in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws with protection from Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) as Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) closes in during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 20-13. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A day after Aidan O’Connell struggled in the Raiders’ 20-13 loss at Miami, interim coach Antonio Pierce made it clear the defeat didn’t fall on his rookie quarterback.

“We didn’t lose the game because of Aidan,” Pierce said. “Let’s get that straight.”

O’Connell completed 24 of 41 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw three interceptions and missed on multiple throws to an open Davante Adams. As a result, the Raiders’ offense struggled and failed to take advantage of the three turnovers the defense forced and the chances they had to win a close game.

Pierce, though, stuck up for O’Connell, who was making just the fourth start of his career.

“It’s a team effort. It’s a team disappointment as well,” Pierce said. “It’s not on Aidan.”

That said, Pierce said O’Connell has to be better in key areas.

“Aidan does know he needs to take care of the ball,” Pierce said. “That’s the quarterback’s No. 1 job. And we’ll get better at that.”

This is a developing story.

