Antonio Pierce’s wife details couple’s assets, debts in bankruptcy court filing

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and his wife Jocelyn Pierce walk on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A filing made by Raiders coach Antonio Pierce’s wife in her bankruptcy case reveals the couple have $9.26 million in assets against $31.1 million in liabilities.

Jocelyn Pierce filed for bankruptcy last month through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Arizona, in a move to “protect her assets and of the marital community,” according to the initial filing. A status hearing for the case is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

A court filing listing the Pierces’ assets and liabilities shows Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation holding a judgment for $22.4 million, while Hyundai Capital America is owed $5.8 million. The millions in debt are tied to car dealerships that Antonio Pierce invested in the 2010s and is listed as a grantor in defaulted judgments relating to them.

The $9.26 million in combined assets owned by the Pierces include $5.5 million in real estate and $3.76 million in personal property. The real estate includes a $3.36 million single-family home in Maricopa County, Arizona, a $1.85 million investment property in Los Angeles and a $389,350 investment property in Inglewood, California, which is located 2 miles away from SoFi Stadium. The Arizona and Inglewood properties are solely under Jocelyn Pierce’s name, with the Los Angeles property under both the Pierces’ names.

The Pierces’ personal property include $1 million in collectables including a Super Bowl ring, a Super Bowl trophy and other memorabilia. The filing also notes the Pierces own $300,000 in jewelry including Rolexes and wedding rings. Jocelyn Pierce also claims $200,000 in household appliances and furniture, $32,900 in electronics and $150,000 in clothing.

There is a $1.35 million security deposit noted to be tied to a Las Vegas property and seven checking accounts listed under Jocelyn Pierce’s name, including one joint and one minor account, totaling just over $131,000.

The couple’s gross monthly combined income is listed at $585,333, with all but $2,000 of that deriving from Antonio Pierce’s wages as Raiders head coach. The other income is attributed to Jocelyn Pierce, who is noted to be a real estate agent. The couple’s net income after payroll deductions is listed to be $367,912 — after $5,064 in rental property interest tied to Jocelyn Pierce is factored in — with their monthly living expenses noted to be $127,292, for a net combined monthly income of $240,619.

Aside from their wages the Pierces have made $95,700 this year, $175,800 last year and $58,800 in 2022 in gross income from rental properties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

