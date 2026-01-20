Appeal of Las Vegas Raiders coaching job ranks low on new scale

A mathematical formula designed to rank the NFL’s current job openings wasn’t kind to the Las Vegas Raiders, particularly in two categories.

Raiders owner Mark Davis and General Manager John Spytek watch the team's warm-up before an NFL game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

While most rankings of the NFL coach openings are subjective and arbitrary, a new rankings system is attempting to quantify the process.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ job doesn’t grade out particularly well against the other openings on a new scale developed by betting website Covers.com.

“They call it the Black Hole for a reason,” Chris Vasile wrote in explaining the No. 6 ranking for the Raiders among the nine job openings at the beginning of this cycle. “The Las Vegas Raiders open this search with significant resources but a history of instability that continues to weigh down the overall appeal of the job.”

The Raiders are now fourth of six openings after John Harbaugh accepted the job with the New York Giants, which came in at No. 2 behind Harbaugh’s former job with the Baltimore Ravens. Kevin Stefanski took the Atlanta Falcons’ job, which originally graded out at No. 4. Robert Saleh took the Tennessee Titans job (No. 3). And the Miami Dolphins added Jeff Hafley as coach (No. 9).

The Covers Coaching Desirability Index, developed by Vasile, scores each job opening on five factors: quarterback outlook, overall roster, front office stability, salary cap and draft capital, and divisional landscape.

How the jobs are ranked

Each category is weighted separately, with quarterback outlook accounting for 40 percent of the score and divisional landscape worth only 5 percent.

After assigning points for all categories, the Raiders finished with a 56 out of 100, between the Pittsburgh Steelers (53) and Arizona Cardinals (57).

New York was a 64, placing second in the original rankings. The Ravens lapped the field with an 81. The Buffalo Bills jump in right behind Baltimore at 76 after firing Sean McDermott on Monday.

The Raiders graded out best for their cap space and draft equity, scoring 18 out of 20.

That makes sense with the Raiders holding the No. 1 pick and having nearly $100 million in cap space.

Their poorest score was for division and competitive landscape, because of their placement in the AFC West with two playoff teams in the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos along with a Kansas City Chiefs team that figures to be back in the mix with a healthy quarterback Patrick Mahomes next season.

The Raiders scored a one out of five in that category.

Stability in question

Vasile gave the Raiders a 20 out of 40 for the quarterback outlook. While they are expected to draft Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza of national champion Indiana, he is still an unproven commodity.

Still, they placed ahead of the Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns in that category.

The rest of the roster got an 11 out of 20, better than the Giants, Tennessee Titans, Steelers, Dolphins and Browns.

“Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty and Maxx Crosby give the roster legitimate cornerstone pieces, but depth and consistency remain issues across much of the lineup,” Vasile wrote.

Another area in which the Raiders were dinged was for front office stability.

While the organization has hopes for the newly confirmed duo of general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady running football operations, the constant turnover leaves room for concern.

“Frequent leadership changes and short coaching tenures signal a lack of patience at the top, raising concerns about job security even with incremental on-field improvement,” Vasile wrote in giving the Raiders a six out of 15.

