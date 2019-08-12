Arbitrator rules against Raiders’ Antonio Brown in helmet dispute

An arbitrator has ruled against Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown who asked to be allowed to wear an old helmet that was not approved by the NFL, meaning Brown must change his headgear to play in 2019.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is shown during an NFL football minicamp in Alameda, Calif. The Raiders and their big personalities like Antonio Brown and Richie Incognito are ready to be stars on HBO's "Hard Knocks." (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

NAPA, Calif. — An arbitrator has ruled against Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown who asked to be allowed to wear an old helmet that was not approved by the NFL, meaning Brown must change his headgear to play in 2019.

Not long after the decision came down, Brown posted a short statement on Twitter and Instagram confirming he will still play this season. “While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision, I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field. I’m excited about this season [and] appreciate all the concerns about my feet!”

Brown had used a Schutt Air Advantage helmet since coming into the league in 2010, but the manufacturer has stopped producing it, and the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment did not certify the helmet for use this season.

A foot ailment forced Brown to begin camp on the nonfootball injury list. He has not participated in a full practice this camp, missing 10 of 11 sessions in their entirety.

Earlier on Monday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted about the situation but did not mention Brown by name, saying, “The player can’t practice or play in games with equipment that’s not approved. If he doesn’t play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn’t get paid. NFL policy is that Helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE. They don’t certify equipment that’s [older] than 10 years.”

The player canât practice or play in games with equipment thatâs not approved. If he doesnât play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesnât get paid. Nfl policy is that Helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE. They donât certify equipment thatâs old than 10 years. — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) August 12, 2019

Following Saturday’s 14-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Raiders Coach Jon Gruden voiced his support for Brown while adding that the team understands the league’s position.

“I’ve got a feeling he would play with no helmet; that’s how much he loves to play,” Gruden said. “But I’m not going to put words in anybody’s mouth. We’re going to support him, and whatever his decision is, we’ll stand by him.”

Gruden also noted it’s possible Brown could rejoin the Raiders as soon as this week. The team will be back on the field for practice in Napa on Tuesday morning before taking on the Cardinals in Arizona for the second preseason matchup of the summer on Thursday evening.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com.