Are Raiders interested in reuniting with popular Pro Bowl WR?
Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow played with the Raiders for five seasons and had 269 catches for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.
The Raiders reportedly will host wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Friday at their Henderson headquarters.
Renfrow, 29, played for the Raiders from 2019 to 2023 and was one of the most popular players in recent franchise history. He endured an injury-plagued final season with the team and was out of football last season.
The former Clemson standout had 269 catches for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns with the Raiders. His best season was 2021, when he had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection that season.
Renfrow was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.
The free agent also visited with the Panthers this week.
