Raiders News

Ashton Jeanty sets Raiders rookie yardage record in season finale

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) goes for the tackle during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
January 4, 2026 - 4:46 pm
January 4, 2026 - 4:46 pm
 

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty set an rookie franchise record for yards from scrimmage during Sunday’s 14-12 victory over the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

The No. 6 overall pick in the draft entered the game needing 90 yards to move ahead of Josh Jacobs and he got there on a 6-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

Jacobs had 1,316 combined rushing and receiving yards in 13 games as a rookie in 2019.

Jeanty ran for 87 yards on Sunday and added another seven yards on three catches. He ended the season with 1,321 total yards.

The former Boise State star needed 112 rushing yards to reach 1,000 yards on the season, but he fell short of that milestone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

