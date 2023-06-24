84°F
Assault charges against Raiders’ Davante Adams dismissed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2023 - 8:30 am
 
Updated June 24, 2023 - 9:34 am
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs on the field before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A misdemeanor assault charge against Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams for shoving a video production worker at Arrowhead Stadium last October has been dismissed.

Benita Jones, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Municipal Division, told the Kansas City Star that the charge was dismissed by a prosecutor on June 5. The case is now officially closed.

Television cameras captured Adams pushing Park Zebley as Adams was making his way to the locker room after the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. Zebley was working the game as a member of the video production crew.

Adams immediately apologized after the game. Zebley, who fell to the ground, claimed he suffered whiplash, and a possible minor concussion from the incident and filed charges against Adams and a subsequent civil lawsuit against Adams and the Chiefs, among others.

The civil suit is still pending.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

