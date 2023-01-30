Attendance up at Allegiant Stadium in 2022 for Raiders games

Several of the Raiders’ home games had a noticeable presence of opposing fans. That was by design. Attracting fans from outside Las Vegas was part of the plan.

Allegiant Stadium remained a big draw for NFL fans, with Raiders games during the 2022 season attracting a paid attendance of 618,863, surpassing the total of 600,775 in 2021, the first season in which fans were allowed to attend games in Las Vegas.

Several of the Raiders’ home games had a noticeable presence of opposing fans in the stands. That was by design. Attracting fans from outside of Las Vegas was in the plans when the stadium came about.

Those visiting fans help pay the $750 million public contribution to the stadium’s $2 billion price tag by way of a 0.88 percent tax on hotel rooms in Clark County.

Between March 2017 and September, the latest data available, the room tax has generated $238.6 million, according to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said she understands the attraction of Allegiant Stadium and Las Vegas to visiting fans. She said she also understands the transient nature of the city means local fans might have their own favorite team, that’s not currently the Raiders.

But in time she hopes more Silver and Black fills the stands each home game at Allegiant Stadium.

Morgan said her goal and that of Raiders owner Mark Davis “is to continue to grow the fan base here in Las Vegas and Nevada. We’ve seen some really encouraging numbers that people are acknowledging and wanting to own the Raiders as their home team. It’s our job to really do what we can to have them learn more about the Raiders, understand what it means to be a Raider and encourage them to show up to games and support the team.”

Season ticket-holders account for about 55,000 of the about 62,500 fixed seats at the stadium. The remainder of the tickets are retained by the Raiders for internal purposes and visiting teams.

About 60 percent of PSL sales were from those who live in Nevada, with 40 percent coming from outside of the state, the Raiders noted in 2020. Fans from Oakland also are well-represented at Allegiant Stadium, with around 7,000 fans who had season tickets at RingCentral Coliseum purchasing PSLs at Allegiant Stadium.

Those fans who purchased tickets to Raiders home games on TickPick, on the secondary ticket market, came from all over the country.

Those from California were by far the largest buyers of tickets last season, representing 57 percent ticket sales on TickPick. The Golden State is followed by Nevada at 12 percent, then Texas (8 percent), Arizona (6 percent) and Colorado rounding out the top five areas at 5 percent.

The most expensive game during the Raiders home game last season on TickPick was the Jan. 1 game versus the San Francisco 49ers. That ticket price for the New Year’s Day game averaged $714, TickPick revealed.

Rounding out the top 5 most expensive games on TickPick last season was the Oct. 2 game versus the Denver Broncos ($500 average sale price), the Dec. 18 thriller against the New England Patriots ($4,660), the Dec. 4 rivalry game versus the Los Angeles Chargers ($451) and the regular-season finale Jan. 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs ($403).

The game with the highest paid attendance was the New Year’s Day game versus the Raiders former Bay Area neighbor the San Francisco 49ers that saw 62,367. The lowest paid attendance for a regular season game was the Oct. 23 game against the Houston Texans with an announced crowd of 61,228.

The 2022 attendance number includes two preseason games amounting to 122,500 and eight regular-season games that attracted 496,363 fans.

In all, the Raiders’ entire 2022 NFL season’s 10-game slate at Allegiant Stadium saw an average of 61,863 paid fans.

There was a slight difference compared to the average number of fans scanned into the stadium last season. The average for actual attendance was 55,167 for the full 10-game slate, or 56,941 if only the regular season was accounted for, according to the Raiders.

That accounts for about a 10 percent no-show rate, down from 2021’s 14 percent rate, which saw an actual attendance average of 52,772. The 2021 season required fans who attended Raiders home games to be vaccinated against COVID-19. There were no requirements in place for the 2022 season.

“We expected the actual attendance number to increase this season and we did, in fact, see an increase in scanned patrons,” said Raiders Vice President, Stadium Management, Programming and Guest Experience Adam Feldman. “We attribute the increase to several factors, including top marks in stadium ingress, egress, guest satisfaction and game presentation. We also saw a tremendous response to the new Modelo Tailgate Zone.”

The Modelo Tailgate Zone made its debut this year, located in the rideshare lot located just north of the stadium across Hacienda Avenue. The space with food and beverage options, retail and various activities and a live DJ saw an average of 10,000 fans this season, Feldman added.

