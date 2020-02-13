Barcelona, Real Madrid may open Allegiant Stadium this summer, report says

Allegiant Stadium could open with a soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The space where a planned 80 feet tall by 345 feet long video screen will go on Allegiant Stadium is coming together on February 2, 2020. Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The home of the Raiders and UNLV football is slated to host a pair of preseason games plus the Rebels’ first game in August. But this soccer match would be the first sporting event to happen in the new stadium adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the report, there is also a possibility the match could happen at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium — the new home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers that is also scheduled to open this summer.

