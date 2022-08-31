Bears do Raiders a favor, claim Alex Leatherwood on waivers

Had Alex Leatherwood gone unclaimed as expected, the Raiders would have been responsible for the remaining $5.9 million on his contract and he would have been a free agent.

The Bears claimed former Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers Wednesday and will take a chance on resurrecting the 2021 first-round pick’s career.

More important for the Raiders, the move lets them off the hook for Leatherwood’s future guaranteed money.

The Raiders released Leatherwood after one season as part of their final round of cuts Tuesday.

Had Leatherwood gone unclaimed as expected, the Raiders would have been responsible for the remaining $5.9 million on his contract and the former Alabama star would have been a free agent.

Also Tuesday, former Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie was claimed by the Jaguars a day after he was waived by Tennessee. The Raiders traded him to the Titans earlier in training camp for a conditional pick, but will receive no compensation because he didn’t make the roster in Tennessee.

