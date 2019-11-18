Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate ‘responsive’ after scary hit

The second-year pro was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati’s 17-10 loss in Oakland on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate flashes a thumbs up while being carried off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate is stopped with the ball by Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

The Cincinnati Bengals look on as Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate is carried off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND, Calif.—Bengals coach Zac Taylor had little information on the status of wide receiver Auden Tate after his team suffered a 17-10 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Tate was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after he was hit by Oakland safety Curtis Riley while making a diving catch on a 20-yard gain.

He stayed down on the grass at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for several minutes while being tended to by the training staff.

“I can just tell you he was responsive to me,” Taylor said after the game. “He could talk and motion and all that. Hopefully it was just mostly precautionary, but again, I don’t have anymore details on that.”

Tate, a 22-year-old out of Florida State, waved and gave a thumbs up as he was loaded onto a cart while strapped to a stretcher.

He was Cincinnati’s leading receiver in the game with four catches for 56 yards.

