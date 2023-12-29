40°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Block party? Raiders face test from Colts key position group

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) rolls out, looking to pass, with Indianapol ...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) rolls out, looking to pass, with Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in pursuit during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) tackles Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Hei ...
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) tackles Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore ...
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) hit Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore ...
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) hit Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive t ...
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Amid all the talk about running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Gardner Minshew, the current faces of an Indianapolis Colts squad that owns the last playoff spot in the AFC postseason chase, it gets lost how vital the team’s defensive line has been.

It’s a group the Raiders have to be aware of when they play the Colts on Sunday on New Year’s Eve. Indianapolis’ defensive line will want to create havoc for rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

It’s a group that appears to have its priorities straight this season.

The Colts had 43 sacks with two games to go last year, four off a new franchise record. They came up short. Indianapolis recorded just one sack the rest of the way.

To say the record became a distraction is an understatement. It led to selfish play as linemen looked to take down quarterbacks rather than doing what was best for the defense as a whole.

The Colts got caught up in the hype. Defensive line coach Nate Ollie was as culpable as anyone.

“I strayed away from (the process) last year,” Ollie told the Indianapolis Star. “People were saying, ‘Oh, you’re this far away from breaking the sack record.’ We talked about that for the last three weeks, and we didn’t get one.”

Give Indianapolis credit for learning from its mistake. It notched a team-record 47th sack last week against the Falcons, but not by putting the record up on the wall as a goal for everyone to focus on. The Colts (8-7) preached a team-first approach to make franchise history.

“It means a lot, but at the same time, we don’t want to put too much emphasis on it,” defensive end Kwity Paye told the Indianapolis Star. “Because last year, we were talking about it a lot. We never got it.”

Paye has 8½ sacks. Fellow defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo has eight sacks. Outside linebacker Samson Ebukam leads Indianapolis with 9½, while defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has six.

That’s a lot of production from the team’s primary four pass rushers. The Raiders’ offensive line faces a stiff challenge when it comes to slowing them down. The Colts are fifth overall both in total sacks and sack rate.

Some of the onus will be O’Connell to get rid of the ball faster than he did last week against the Chiefs. He’ll need to do so without sacrificing accuracy. O’Connell has sometimes struggled to throw the ball exactly where he wants to, especially when playing under pressure.

Indianapolis, led by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who held the same position with the Raiders in 2021, often relies on generating pressure with its front four. That leaves the Colts with seven players in coverage.

It’s been a winning formula so far. Indianapolis has had four or more sacks in seven games this season. It won all seven. That means pass protection has to be one of the Raiders’ top priorities Sunday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Here’s how the Raiders can make the playoffs with 2 games left
Here’s how the Raiders can make the playoffs with 2 games left
2
Vincent Bonsignore’s best of 2023: Adams calls Raiders out, Carr exits
Vincent Bonsignore’s best of 2023: Adams calls Raiders out, Carr exits
3
Crunch time: Raiders need QB to step up with playoffs at stake
Crunch time: Raiders need QB to step up with playoffs at stake
4
What draft position would Raiders have if season ended today?
What draft position would Raiders have if season ended today?
5
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
3 takeaways from the Raiders’ shutout loss to the Vikings
3 takeaways from the Raiders’ shutout loss to the Vikings
3 takeaways of Raiders defense after 14 games
3 takeaways of Raiders defense after 14 games
Raiders report: Offensive lineman gets revenge on Chargers star
Raiders report: Offensive lineman gets revenge on Chargers star
3 takeaways from Raiders’ upset of Chiefs on Christmas Day
3 takeaways from Raiders’ upset of Chiefs on Christmas Day
Raiders report card: Offense is absurdly bad in shutout loss
Raiders report card: Offense is absurdly bad in shutout loss
Raiders report: Adams, O’Connell praise ‘dogs’ on defense
Raiders report: Adams, O’Connell praise ‘dogs’ on defense