Blocked!: Raiders suffer crushing loss to Bears despite Jeanty’s heroics

The Raiders got a sensational effort from rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, but it wasn’t enough in a crushing loss to the Bears on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates his 64-yard touchdown run with Chicago Bears cornerback Nick McCloud (24) looking on during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) intercepts a pass from Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) intercepts a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) leaps over Chicago Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell (39) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) leaps past Chicago Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell (39) for a long kickoff return during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a pass as Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell (44) moves in during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) drives over Chicago Bears cornerback Nick McCloud (24) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs down the sidelines as Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) runs over during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Bears blocked kicker Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard field-goal attempt with 33 seconds remaining and defeated the Raiders 25-24 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Chicago took the lead on a 4-yard rushing touchdown from running back D’Andre Swift with 1:34 left. The Bears (2-2) failed on the subsequent 2-point conversion attempt, but the Raiders (1-3) couldn’t retake the lead.

The team lost despite a sensational effort from rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who finished with 138 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. The No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft added two catches for 17 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders’ defensive effort was led by defensive end Maxx Crosby, who had four tackles and an interception.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, completed 22 of his 37 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Chicago wide receiver Rome Odunze, a Bishop Gorman alum, had a touchdown in the third quarter.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

