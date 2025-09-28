Blocked!: Raiders suffer crushing loss to Bears despite Jeanty’s heroics
The Raiders got a sensational effort from rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, but it wasn’t enough in a crushing loss to the Bears on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Bears blocked kicker Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard field-goal attempt with 33 seconds remaining and defeated the Raiders 25-24 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Chicago took the lead on a 4-yard rushing touchdown from running back D’Andre Swift with 1:34 left. The Bears (2-2) failed on the subsequent 2-point conversion attempt, but the Raiders (1-3) couldn’t retake the lead.
The team lost despite a sensational effort from rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who finished with 138 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. The No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft added two catches for 17 yards and two touchdowns.
The Raiders’ defensive effort was led by defensive end Maxx Crosby, who had four tackles and an interception.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, completed 22 of his 37 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Chicago wide receiver Rome Odunze, a Bishop Gorman alum, had a touchdown in the third quarter.
This is a developing story. Ch
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.