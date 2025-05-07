Brady says he had no role in Raiders passing on Shedeur Sanders

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady said on a podcast Tuesday he was not part of the team’s evaluation process for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Former quarterback Tom Brady, right, is shown before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Raiders were viewed as a leading candidate to take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders entering last month’s draft.

That was due in part to Sanders’ long-standing relationship with Tom Brady, the team’s minority owner. But the Raiders opted to pass on selecting Sanders seven times in the first four rounds.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, said he had no say in the decision after being asked on “The Art of Dialogue” podcast Tuesday about why he thought Sanders fell to the fifth round, where the Browns selected him 144th overall.

“It’s a good question,” Brady said. “I wasn’t a part of any evaluation process.”

Brady’s answer goes against the perception of his role with the Raiders. He was expected to have some say in football decisions after joining the ownership group, though he has not been involved in day-to-day operations. Coach Pete Carroll and owner Mark Davis have both said they will lean on Brady’s expertise, specifically when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks.

Brady himself was a sixth-round pick in the 2000 draft, so he knows where Sanders was drafted does not determine how his NFL career will play out. Brady said he relayed that message to Sanders afterward.

“I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well, and I said, ‘Dude, whatever happens, wherever you go, that’s your first day. Day two matters more than the draft,’” Brady said. “I was (pick) 199. Yeah. So, who could speak on it better than me, what that really means? Use it as motivation. You’re gonna get your chances. Go take advantage of it.’”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.