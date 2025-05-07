76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Brady says he had no role in Raiders passing on Shedeur Sanders

Former quarterback Tom Brady, right, is shown before an NFL football game between the San Franc ...
Former quarterback Tom Brady, right, is shown before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
More Stories
TCU wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game ag ...
3 positions the Raiders added competition to in NFL draft
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks during a news conference after an NFL foo ...
Former Raiders coach taking on roles with arena football team
This is a 2009 photo of Anthony Patch of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image ...
Raiders hire former Eagles staffer as front office makeover continues
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott gestures after throwing a touchdown against North Dakot ...
Raiders ‘do-it-all’ rookie ready to help at WR, special teams, even QB
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2025 - 12:13 pm
 

The Raiders were viewed as a leading candidate to take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders entering last month’s draft.

That was due in part to Sanders’ long-standing relationship with Tom Brady, the team’s minority owner. But the Raiders opted to pass on selecting Sanders seven times in the first four rounds.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, said he had no say in the decision after being asked on “The Art of Dialogue” podcast Tuesday about why he thought Sanders fell to the fifth round, where the Browns selected him 144th overall.

“It’s a good question,” Brady said. “I wasn’t a part of any evaluation process.”

Brady’s answer goes against the perception of his role with the Raiders. He was expected to have some say in football decisions after joining the ownership group, though he has not been involved in day-to-day operations. Coach Pete Carroll and owner Mark Davis have both said they will lean on Brady’s expertise, specifically when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks.

Brady himself was a sixth-round pick in the 2000 draft, so he knows where Sanders was drafted does not determine how his NFL career will play out. Brady said he relayed that message to Sanders afterward.

“I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well, and I said, ‘Dude, whatever happens, wherever you go, that’s your first day. Day two matters more than the draft,’” Brady said. “I was (pick) 199. Yeah. So, who could speak on it better than me, what that really means? Use it as motivation. You’re gonna get your chances. Go take advantage of it.’”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks during a news conference after an NFL foo ...
Former Raiders coach taking on roles with arena football team
The Associated Press

The former NFL coach is joining the Nashville Kats of the Arena Football One league as both a part-owner and what the club called “consulting and advisory roles in all aspects of the team’s football and business operations.”

MORE STORIES