Brady talks Raiders before Super Bowl: ‘I am there to support the team’

Tom Brady said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday he is really excited about the role he is playing in the Raiders’ football decisions.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady makes an appearance on the field before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File

Tom Brady has played a significant role in the Raiders’ football decisions since coming on as a minority owner in October.

He was one reason the team fired coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco in January and hired coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, Brady’s former college teammate, as their replacements.

That was part of owner Mark Davis’ vision when he brought Brady on board. He wanted Brady to be the Raiders’ de facto head of football operations.

“My ownership interests in the Raiders is just much more of a long-term, kind of behind-the-scenes type role,” Brady said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday. “I am there to support the team and leadership and the overall vision of success.”

Brady, in addition to his role with the Raiders, is in his first season as Fox’s lead NFL analyst. He will be on the call for Super Bowl 59 on Sunday between the Chiefs and the Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

“The best part for me is I love football so much, and the fact that I get to be involved with it for the rest of my life and showcase this great game, not just as a broadcaster, which is obviously one way, but in a limited partner role with an organization (is amazing),” Brady said. “It is something I hope a lot of other players get the opportunity to do. I want the game to continue to grow and continue to improve and get better. Whatever role I can play in that, I am really excited to do that.”

Brady is in the first season of a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox. The NFL imposed unique restrictions on him given his stake in the Raiders. He is not allowed to take in production meetings with players and coaches, enter another team’s facility or watch practices, for example.

Some of those limits were lifted this week. Brady is allowed to attend production meetings before Super Bowl 59.

He said he is still growing as a broadcaster.

“There’s no scoreboard for us. Did we feel we approached the game the right way, and were we prepared?” Brady said. “Ultimately, it comes down to two things: Was I confident in what I said, and did I enjoy myself? I think if those are yes, then we did a good job.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.