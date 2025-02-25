Brady trying to recruit Super Bowl-winning QB to Raiders

The Raiders and Tom Brady are trying to convince a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to join the organization this offseason.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders have emerged as a potential landing spot for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been given permission by the Rams to speak with other teams to gauge his market outside of Los Angeles.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has been in contact with Stafford’s camp about the possibility of the 37-year-old coming to Las Vegas, according to multiple NFL sources.

Stafford, who is under contract with the Rams for two more seasons, is seeking an extension because he has minimal guaranteed money remaining on his deal.

Los Angeles appears apprehensive about giving Stafford, who led the team to victory in Super Bowl 56, what he is asking for. The Rams, by allowing him to talk to other teams, are counting on the rest of the league viewing his value the same way.

There are enough quarterback-needy teams to make Stafford a desirable player, however. Especially in a year where the draft class is considered week at the position. It would not be a surprise if at least one team met Stafford’s asking price.

That’s where the Raiders come in.

They have a massive need at quarterback and want to address it this offseason. Stafford remains one of the best passers in the league and could still be productive for several more seasons.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

