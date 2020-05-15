Breakdown of Raiders’ undrafted free agent class

The Raiders added eight undrafted free agents this year, including former UNLV linebacker Javin White. Two UDFAs made the team’s roster last season.

UNLV Rebels linebacker Javin White (16) celebrates his interceptions against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half of an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mississippi wide receiver Alex Weber (85) reaches around Southern Illinois cornerback Madre Harper (25) for a first down pass reception during the second half of their NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 76-41. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (53) celebrates his fumble recovery for a touchdown against TCU with Liam McCullough (49) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Penn State tight end Nick Bowers (83) stretches to catch a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Penn State defeated Purdue 35-7. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Michigan defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw (91) rushes against Rutgers offensive lineman Kamaal Seymour (54) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Utah State's Dominik Eberle watches his game-winning field goal against Fresno State during an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Michigan State's Mike Panasiuk (72) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game against Wake Forest Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Boise State linebacker Benton Wickersham (25) tries to tackle Utah State wide receiver Siaosi Mariner (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)

A free agent class of 13 players and a seven-man draft class left little room for the Raiders to dive deeply into the undrafted free agency pool. But they signed eight players, and recent history suggests talented players can emerge from that group.

Last season, for instance, fullback Alec Ingold and punter A.J. Cole earned roster spots and starting jobs as undrafted free agents. And new linebacker Cory Littleton, who worked his way up the Rams’ roster from an UDFA to NFL stardom to a lucrative contract with the Raiders, is a prime example of the talent available beyond the draft.

Here is a breakdown of the Raiders’ undrafted free agents:

Dominik Eberle, kicker, Utah State

The signing could turn out to be much more significant than simply adding another kicking leg to training camp. With Daniel Carlson struggling down the stretch in his second season with the Raiders, Eberle will get every chance to beat him out for the job. The former Utah State standout is the school’s career leader in six kicking categories, including field goals made (64) and field goals made from 50-plus yards (four). He didn’t miss an extra point during his career.

Javin White, linebacker, UNLV

Beyond Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, whom the Raiders added in free agency, there is uncertainty at linebacker. Third-round pick Tanner Muse will get thrown into the mix, as will a bunch of holdovers from last season, but the Raiders will be on the lookout for developmental players. White could fit that bill as an instinctive playmaker with a nose for the ball. A fundamentally sound tackler and pass defender, White finished his senior year with 79 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. His best bet is sticking as a special teams player, with the practice squad also a possibility.

Kamaal Seymour, offensive tackle, Rutgers

Seymour played exclusively at right tackle in college, making 41 starts at the position. But the 6-foot-6-inch, 319-pounder could be a candidate to move to guard, where some think he’s better suited in the NFL. If he shows he can play guard, he will enhance his flexibility and improve his chances of earning a spot on the 53-man roster at some point.

Nick Bowers, tight end, Penn State

Bowers’ career at Penn State was derailed by injuries. He played in 26 games in four years — missing all of 2016 and half of 2017 — and made two starts. But on 17 career catches, five went for touchdowns, and he averaged 16.4 yards per catch, so there is upside.

Madre Harper, cornerback, Southern Illinois

At 6-2 and with close to 34-inch arm length and 4.4 40 speed, Harper jumps off the page physically and athletically. But it never translated consistently on the field, with fundamentals and positional nuance the biggest culprits. He had 42 tackles, two interceptions and 14 pass breakups last season.

Siaosi Mariner, wide receiver, Utah State

Mariner broke out as a senior with a career-high 63 catches for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has decent size (6-1, 190) and flashed reliable hands last season. The Raiders loaded up at wide receiver in free agency and the draft, but with so much uncertainty beyond veterans Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Nelson Agholor and rookies Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards, there will be a fight for whatever roster spots are available.

Mike Panasiuk, defensive tackle, Michigan State

A technique-oriented interior lineman, Panasiuk finished his career with 100 tackles, including 18 for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. He did not offer much by way of rush pressure, but he was a solid run defender who executed his responsibilities in the Penn State defensive scheme.

Liam McCullough, long snapper, Ohio State

McCullough was the Buckeyes’ long snapper in 54 games of 55 games. A finalist as a senior for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the nation’s top long snapper, he had 577 consecutive successful snaps. The Raiders appear happy with incumbent Trent Sieg, but McCullough could help himself with a strong camp.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.