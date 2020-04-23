Brent Musburger joins Vegas Nation to discuss Raiders draft

Broadcasting legend Brent Musburger addresses what he believes the Raiders will do with their first-round picks and one position they should avoid.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, attends practice with Oakland Raiders play-by-play radio broadcaster Brent Musburger at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Broadcasting legend Brent Musburger thought he had seen it all in his five-plus decades in the business.

But nothing could have prepared him for this moment in sports history with action coming to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Musburger, the radio play-by-play voice for the Raiders and host at VSiN, joined Vegas Nation to talk about the team’s plans in this week’s NFL draft.

The event will take place under unusual circumstances with cameras placed in the homes of prospects, NFL personnel people, coaches and commissioner Roger Goodell instead of the scheduled spectacle on the Las Vegas Strip.

Musburger also discussed what he expects the Raiders to do with their first-round picks, including one position he thinks they should avoid.

