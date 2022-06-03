Brent Musburger no longer Raiders radio announcer
Brent Musburger announced on Twitter on Friday he is no longer the Raiders radio play-by-play announcer.
Brent Musburger announced on Twitter on Friday he will no longer be the radio play-by-play announcer for the Raiders.
In the tweet, Musburger wrote:
“Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories. I’ll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew. What’s next? I hear Mike Trout might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know!”
Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories. I'll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew. What's next? I hear Mike Trout might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know!
— Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) June 3, 2022
Musburger has been with the Raiders since 2018.
The Raiders have not made an official announcement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.