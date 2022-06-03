82°F
Raiders

Brent Musburger no longer Raiders radio announcer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2022 - 8:12 am
 
This Aug. 8, 2018, file photo shows Oakland Raiders play-by-play radio broadcaster Brent Musburger at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif. (Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Brent Musburger announced on Twitter on Friday he will no longer be the radio play-by-play announcer for the Raiders.

In the tweet, Musburger wrote:

“Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories. I’ll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew. What’s next? I hear Mike Trout might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know!”

Musburger has been with the Raiders since 2018.

The Raiders have not made an official announcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

