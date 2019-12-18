Brown out for season, Jacobs unlikely to play vs. Chargers

Trent Brown is heading to injured reserve and Josh Jacobs is unlikely to play against the Chargers. But Hunter Renfrow should be back this week.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders right tackle Trent Brown is headed to injured reserve, ending his season, and running back Josh Jacobs will likely be out for at least this week’s game against the Chargers. But rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is on track to return from his rib injury.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced the news on the injuries at his Wednesday afternoon press conference, following the club’s indoor walk-through.

“Brown’s going to be on injured reserve — he won’t play again this year. His pec is just not getting any better. So it’s disappointing,” Gruden said.

“When you lose a guy like that, it hurts,” quarterback Derek Carr said of Brown.

Brown started 11 games in his first season with the Raiders. He missed the Week 7 loss to Green Bay with a knee injury, before starting from Weeks 8-13. But after injuring his pectoral muscle, he’s missed the Raiders’ last two losses to Tennessee and Jacksonville.

Now, Brown will officially be out for the remainder of the season. Brandon Parker has started the last two games in Brown’s place.

As for Jacobs, Gruden said the rookie running back has a chance to play against the Broncos in the 2019 finale next week. But from Gruden’s tone on Wednesday, that doesn’t necessarily seem likely.

“We’ll hold out hope he can play against Denver,” Gruden said.

If Jacobs is unable to play on Sunday, the Raiders will once again employ a combination of DeAndré Washington and Jalen Richard at running back.

Gruden said Renfrow was able to participate in the Raiders’ Wednesday walk-through. In addition to returning as the slot receiver, Gruden said Renfrow may return punts against the Chargers. Renfrow was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.

Elsewhere on the Raiders’ injury report, left guard Richie Incognito (ankle) and linebacker Marquel Lee (toe) did not participate in Wednesday’s session. Center Rodney Hudson (ankle), right guard Gabe Jackson (knee), cornerback Kevin Lawson (bicep), safety Dallin Leavitt (elbow), linebacker Kyle Wilber (ankle) and defensive back Daryl Worley (neck) were all listed as limited.

