Browns go remote after player reports coranavirus symptoms

The Cleveland Browns, whom the Raiders beat 16-6 on Sunday, are holding player meetings remotely Monday, according to a report from ESPN.

A Cleveland Browns helmet is seen before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

The Cleveland Browns, whom the Raiders beat 16-6 on Sunday, are holding player meetings remotely because a player is experiencing coronavirus symptoms, according to a report from ESPN.

A Browns spokesperson said “while there have been no positive tests results among players, coaches or staff members, the team decided to host meetings remotely to exercise the appropriate level of caution.”

The Raiders have been adversely affected by the virus this season, paying multiple fines amid violations of league protocols. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, right tackle Trent Brown and cornerback Damon Arnette were also placed on team’s COVID-19/reserve list at various junctures of the season, though all have since been activated. The team does not have currently anybody on the list.

The Browns enter their bye week and return Nov. 15 to play the Houston Texans.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter