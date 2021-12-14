56°F
Browns lose starters to COVID list ahead of game with Raiders

December 14, 2021 - 11:29 am
 
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) drops a pass with Las Vegas Raiders free safe ...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) drops a pass with Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) defending in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Cleveland Browns placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday ahead of their Saturday game with the Raiders.

Among those on the list are starting wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, guard Wyatt Teller and tackle Jedrick Willis. Reserve guard Drew Forbes and back defensive end Takkarist McCkinley are also on the list. Also on the list are wide receiver JoJo Nelson and tight end Ross Travis, both of Cleveland’s practice squad.

The game Saturday remains scheduled, according to an NFL spokesperson, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that players will be tested daily until further notice.

“Guys step up and that’s what the NFL is about,” Stefanski said. “That’s why we have a bunch of players on this team that we trust.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

