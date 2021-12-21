Browns nearly score miraculous victory over Raiders

The Browns nearly pieced a victory together Monday behind Chubb, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens, a makeshift offensive line and a defensive determined to give them as many opportunties as possible.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) makes a run before throwing the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) looks for room to run as Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) is stopped from making a tackle during the third quarter of an NFL football game on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) stiff arms Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) while running the ball during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders free safety Trevon Moehrig (25) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) after his catch during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

CLEVELAND — Browns running back Nick Chubb would have rather lost by 40 points Monday night instead of two. Woudn’t have hurt quite as bad considering the uncanny adversity Cleveland was forced to battle.

The kind caused by COVID-19 that prevented eight starters — including quarterback Baker Mayfield — from playing and head coach Kevin Stefanski from coaching while his team is mired in a battle for the AFC North crown.

“To lose by three seconds and a field goal it is tough,” Chubb said moments after a 16-14 loss. “End of the day, it is over with now so we have to keep moving forward. We still have a chance. Everything is ahead of us, and we have to learn from this and keep going.”

The Browns nearly pieced together a victory Monday at FirstEnergy Stadium behind Chubb, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens, a makeshift offensive line and a defense determined to give them as many opportunities as possible.

The fourth-year Pro Bowl running back rushed for 91 yards and a score. Mullens managed the game while throwing for 147 yards and a touchdown without committing a turnover. The defense forced two turnovers, including one with 2:59 to play.

All for naught.

“That locker room right now is hurting. That is the most I have seen it in that kind of pain,” said special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who served as the acting head coach against the Raiders. “When you lose that type of game, that one is tough. They are pretty down right now.

“We will have our job cut out for us this week in terms of coaches and getting them back up again and getting their spirits back up because they are young people.”

The Browns would have been tied atop the AFC North with a victory. Instead, they fall to last place with games against the Green Bay Packers, rivals Steelers and Bengals still to play. Hence why a victory Monday was so crucial — even amid the absences.

They battled back from a 10-0 deficit, thanks to a strip sack in the third quarter that ignited a lethargic offense. Chubb ran for 34 yards on the ensuing drive, eclipsing his first-half total and scoring on a 4-yard run. The Raiders responded with a field goal and the Browns would go three-and-out once again.

But they, too, forced a three-and-out and Mullens expertly led a 14-play, 80-yard, fourth-quarter drive that he finished with a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Harrison Bryant on fourth down.

“The stadium was rocking. The fans were freaking awesome here,” Mullens said. “You are like, ‘We are going to finish this out. This is our thing. This is what we are going to do.’

“I really believed that, but unfortunately it just did not happen.”

Browns cornerback Greedy Williams intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Cleveland’s next defensive series, leaving the offense to secure one first down to seal a crucial victory.

Run. Run. Run. Punt. Lose.

Almost.

“The guys who were next men up, they were ready to go and get out there, ready to make some big plays and they did,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said. “We just needed a couple more.”

