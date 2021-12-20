Browns’ top two QBs, head coach remain out for Raiders’ game

Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, along with coach Kevin Stefanski, remain on the COVID list and will all miss Monday’s game against the Raiders.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plays against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Browns will still be without both of their top two quarterbacks despite the 48-hour delay granted by the league to help deal with a COVID outbreak.

They will also be without their head coach when they host the Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium at 2 p.m. Monday.

Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for practice squad-callup Nick Mullens to make the start at quarterback. Coach Kevin Stefanski also remains in protocols and will not be on the sidelines.

The Browns did get back starting guard Wyatt Teller on Sunday and starting safety John Johnson III was activated on Monday morning.

More than 20 players and three coaches remain on the Browns’ COVID list despite the game being moved back from Saturday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.