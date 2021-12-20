52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Raiders

Browns’ top two QBs, head coach remain out for Raiders’ game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 12:03 pm
 
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plays against the Baltimore Ravens during the first ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plays against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Browns will still be without both of their top two quarterbacks despite the 48-hour delay granted by the league to help deal with a COVID outbreak.

They will also be without their head coach when they host the Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium at 2 p.m. Monday.

Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for practice squad-callup Nick Mullens to make the start at quarterback. Coach Kevin Stefanski also remains in protocols and will not be on the sidelines.

The Browns did get back starting guard Wyatt Teller on Sunday and starting safety John Johnson III was activated on Monday morning.

More than 20 players and three coaches remain on the Browns’ COVID list despite the game being moved back from Saturday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders add to COVID list, injured reserve ahead of kickoff
Raiders add to COVID list, injured reserve ahead of kickoff
2
Raiders have new competition in potential coaching search
Raiders have new competition in potential coaching search
3
Raiders-Browns line swings again; sharp bettors back Monday totals
Raiders-Browns line swings again; sharp bettors back Monday totals
4
Derek Carr’s future: With Raiders or somewhere else?
Derek Carr’s future: With Raiders or somewhere else?
5
Browns’ top two QBs, head coach remain out for Raiders’ game
Browns’ top two QBs, head coach remain out for Raiders’ game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL footba ...
Raiders add to COVID list, injured reserve ahead of kickoff
By / RJ

Raiders’ cornerback Nate Hobbs has been added to the reserve/ COVID-19 list and will miss Monday’s 2 p.m. game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tight end Darren Waller listed among the inactives.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL f ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 15
By / RJ

Professional handicapper Ted Sevransky (@teddy_covers) analyzes every NFL Sunday, Monday and Tuesday game, with trends and final scores for each.

Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) attempts to make an interception past Washington Football ...
Veteran Casey Hayward calms with play, poise
By / RJ

Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass during a resurgent 2021 season and has emerged as a calming presence amid a chaotic 2021 season.