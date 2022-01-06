54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Raiders

Bucs release Antonio Brown after dispute over injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2022 - 10:43 am
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the fi ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown left the game and did not return. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Oft-troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday after walking out on the team during a game over the weekend and subsequent dispute over an ankle injury.

Brown had a similar departure from the Raiders in September 2019. He reportedly was fined $215,000 for conduct detrimental to the team in his short time with the Raiders, and Brown then asked for his release and signed with the New England Patriots.

With the Bucs, Brown was an integral part of their Super Bowl championship last season, but he has a history of controversial behavior. Brown stormed off the field during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, removing his helmet and jersey. He went to social media Wednesday night to say he was told to play while injured and wasn’t able to go.

In a statement Thursday, the Bucs disputed Brown’s account, saying he was cleared to play “and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play.”

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Derek Carr’s moment of truth arrives after 8 years
Derek Carr’s moment of truth arrives after 8 years
2
Early leading contenders for Raiders coaching job
Early leading contenders for Raiders coaching job
3
Special NFL store ready to kick off on Las Vegas Strip
Special NFL store ready to kick off on Las Vegas Strip
4
Raiders expect rookie cornerback to play despite arrest
Raiders expect rookie cornerback to play despite arrest
5
Jim Harbaugh to Raiders? People are talking
Jim Harbaugh to Raiders? People are talking
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a throw in traffic past Los Angeles Chargers free safe ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers with a playoff berth on the line highlights this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, left, looks on from the sideline with Raiders tight e ...
Raiders report: Star tight end returns to practice
By / RJ

Darren Waller could return for the first time in more than a month on Sunday in a game Rich Bisaccia says the Raiders will not play for a tie even if it would guarantee a playoff berth.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during an NFL football game again ...
Chargers stand between Raiders and playoffs
By / RJ

After the Chargers won the first meeting, they’ll meet the Raiders again Sunday night in what will be the final game of the regular season. Winner makes the playoffs.