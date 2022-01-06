Bucs release Antonio Brown after dispute over injury

Antonio Brown had a similar departure from the Raiders in September 2019. He reportedly was fined $215,000 for conduct detrimental to the team in his short time with the Raiders.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown left the game and did not return. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Oft-troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday after walking out on the team during a game over the weekend and subsequent dispute over an ankle injury.

Brown had a similar departure from the Raiders in September 2019. He reportedly was fined $215,000 for conduct detrimental to the team in his short time with the Raiders, and Brown then asked for his release and signed with the New England Patriots.

With the Bucs, Brown was an integral part of their Super Bowl championship last season, but he has a history of controversial behavior. Brown stormed off the field during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, removing his helmet and jersey. He went to social media Wednesday night to say he was told to play while injured and wasn’t able to go.

Statement from Antonio Brown via his attorney ⁦@seanburstyn⁩: pic.twitter.com/pJ3VGFBjSy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2022

In a statement Thursday, the Bucs disputed Brown’s account, saying he was cleared to play “and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play.”