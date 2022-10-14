Bye week baby: Raiders star becomes a father

Maxx Crosby said he was leaving it up to the universe to not have the birth of his first child interfere with his availability for the Raiders.

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby said last week that he was counting on the universe to time the birth of his first child in a way that didn’t interfere with his availability for any of the Raiders’ games.

The universe came through.

Ella Rose Crosby, an 8-pound, 4-ounce baby girl, was born Thursday in Las Vegas to Crosby and his fiancee, Rachel Washburn.

The baby was due Oct. 3, the day after the Raiders’ home win over the Broncos. Crosby then traveled with the team and played against the Chiefs on Monday night in Kansas City, though there were plans in place for him to be in Las Vegas should Washburn go into labor.

Instead, Ella Rose waited for the team’s bye week.

“Welcome Ella Rose Crosby to the world,” Crosby posted on social media.

