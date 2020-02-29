Byron Jones expected to be a Raiders target in free agency

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) reaches the end zone for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the top young cornerbacks in the NFL is expected to hit free agency soon, and the growing sense is the Raiders have a strong interest in bringing him to Las Vegas.

According to reports, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to let cornerback Byron Jones test the open market when free agency opens on March 18th. With the Cowboys prioritizing the re-signing of quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper among their handful of unrestricted free agents, it’s created difficult decisions at other positions. Jones is among them

As a result, the 27-year-old shutdown cornerback is expected to talk to other teams at the opening of free agency. The Raiders, who have holes across the defense and more than $50 million to spend under the salary cap, are expected to be among the teams showing legitimate interest.

The cost will be significant. Jones is expected to command an annual average salary of more than $15 million per season.

Jones would fit a major need opposite promising young cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who emerged over the last part of his rookie season last year as a physical, ball-hawking defender. A pairing of Jones and Mullen could potentially give the Raiders one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL.

While Jones has just two interceptions over his first five seasons, he has been excellent as a lockdown corner. A Pro Bowler in 2018, Jones held opponents to just a 53.1 completion percentage on 53 targets while coming up with 46 tackles and six pass deflections last season. According to Pro Football Focus, opponents averaged 11 yards on 30 receptions against him while accumulating just 106 yards after the catch last year.

Jones is among three top cornerbacks who could be available in free agency. The others are James Bradberry of the Carolina Panthers and Chris Harris of the Denver Broncos.

