Can Raiders overcome emotions, adversity? — Vegas Nation Blitz

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2022 - 6:11 pm
 

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was extremely emotional following the team’s loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Wide receiver Davante Adams said he thinks guys are not fully bought in.

In this week’s episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our team analyzes the state of the locker room and how the Raiders must overcome the adversity they continue to face.

With the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Raiders select …
What the national media are saying about the 2-7 Raiders
Sources: Raiders' frustration grows over Waller's absence
Mark Davis remains firmly in Josh McDaniels' corner
Josh McDaniels speaks before Raiders practice
