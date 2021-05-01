Capsules of Raiders’ second-day NFL draft picks

The Raiders drafted three defensive players in the second and third rounds on Friday.

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) comes down with the ball on an interception on a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

National Team defensive back Divine Deablo of Virginia Tech (27) during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Buffalo Bulls defensive end Malcolm Koonce (50) in action against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first half of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) defends during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) looks on against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Raiders picks

at a glance

Trevon Moehrig

Texas Christian safety

Ht., Wt.: 6-2, 202

Drafted: 11th pick (43rd overall), second round

What experts say: Pro Football Focus: “Moehrig brings some much-needed playmaking ability in coverage to the Raiders’ secondary, but it remains to be seen how he fits in Gus Bradley’s defense after playing in a split-field safety defense at TCU. There’s reason to believe he can have success as a single-high safety with his size, smarts and explosiveness.”

What he brings: The Raiders went into the draft needing a starting free safety, and Moehrig was taken to fill that hole. He is a former wide receiver and cornerback who has the athleticism to make plays, defending 26 passes and making six interceptions in his last two seasons at TCU.

Did you know? He was known at Trevon Moehrig-Woodard until after his freshman year at TCU, when he dropped the last part of that name.

Malcolm Koonce

University of Buffalo defensive end

Ht., Wt.: 6-2, 249

Drafted: 16th pick (79th overall), third round

What experts say: Pro Football Focus: “He’s going to have to add some moves, but the bend and flexibility he possess are uncoachable traits. Can he stand up to the run at the NFL level? … Right now he’s a third-down player until he puts on NFL muscle.”

What he brings: He is being brought in to rush the quarterback, something he did quite effectively at Buffalo. He led the Mid-American Conference two seasons ago with nine sacks and finished with 18 career sacks.

Did you know? Koonce began playing rugby in the eighth grade.

Divine Deablo

Virginia Tech linebacker

Ht., Wt.: 6-3, 226

Drafted: 17th pick (80th overall), third round

What experts say: Pro Football Focus: “In a perfect universe, Deablo transitions to linebacker in the NFL and uses his relative speed and explosiveness for the position to become a good modern NFL linebacker. Unfortunately, there are going to be many universes where the former Virginia Tech safety never manages to nail down a spot and ends up living his pro career in positional limbo.”

What he brings: The Raiders are planning to move Deablo from safety to linebacker to try to take advantage of his long frame. He also is expected to try to make an impact on special teams.

Did you know? Deablo’s last name was passed down from his great-grandfather, a member of a Native American tribe in Florida, which is a rough Spanish translation for “devil.” His parents chose Divine as a way to balance out the name.

— Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal