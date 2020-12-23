Carr practices in full, starting LB placed on COVID list

Quarterback Derek Carr was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice for the Raiders, while Nick Kwiatkoski became the latest addition to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) watches the game from the sideline during overtime of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) stretch during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Derek Carr was a full participant in the Raiders’ practice on Wednesday, less than a week after leaving a loss to the Chargers with a groin injury in the first quarter.

The quarterback’s chances at playing in Saturday’s home game against the Dolphins were placed at “50/50” by coach Jon Gruden on Friday.

Carr, who has only missed two regular-season starts in his seven-year career, was limited in the team’s first practice session of the week on Tuesday.

Safety Johnathan Abram and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who both were limited on Tuesday with concussions, were also listed as full participants on Wednesday.

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow missed practice with a non-injury designation and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins returned with a full session after missing Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Damon Arnette, who has missed the last two games after leaving in the first quarter of back-to-back games with head injuries, was limited for the second straight practice.

Kicker Daniel Carlson has been able to practice in full two straight days despite a left ankle injury.

Kwiatkoski on COVID list

The Raiders placed starting linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, according to the league’s transaction wire.

Kwiatkoski has started all 12 games he has played in this season.

He has 53 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and a sack in his first year with the team after signing as a free agent from the Bears.

It’s unclear whether he tested positive or was placed on the list as the result of an exposure, though he is unlikely to play Saturday.

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson was activated from the list on Wednesday, leaving receiver Henry Ruggs, defensive back Daryl Worley and safety Erik Harris as the rest of the Raiders on the list.

David Irving is on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins, who will play the Raiders on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, activated starting running back Myles Gaskin off the list Wednesday and he is expected to play.

Outnumbered

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan saw his most extensive playing time of the season last week when he had 28 defensive snaps and recorded a season-high five tackles.

He had played just 19 plays on defense over the previous 10 games. Kwiatkoski’s absence could put McMillan in line for an even larger role on Saturday when the Raiders take on the Dolphins, who traded McMillan to the Raiders during training camp.

“There’s a lot of familiar faces, but it’s just another game for me,” he said. “Of course, I’m excited to see those guys and get on the field with them and compete with them because some of my longtime friends are over there. It will good to see them, but I’m ready to compete and try to get a win.”

McMillan will also have an eye on another former team later in the week when his Ohio State Buckeyes play Clemson in the college football playoff semifinals.

While he is one of three former Buckeyes on the Raiders’ roster, they are doubled up by the six former Clemson Tigers.

He will no doubt hear plenty of trash talk in the locker room.

“I still have battle scars from when we lost 31-0 to them in the Fiesta Bowl,” he said. “And we lost to them last year again, so hopefully this year we can get it done. They have a tough quarterback, but we’ve got a pretty good squad too, so I hope we’re going to do it.”

