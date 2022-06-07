Carr sees Adams in Raiders uniform for 1st time — WATCH

Longtime friends Derek Carr and Davante Adams have once again reunited on the football field as Raiders. And Carr finally got to see Adams donning the Silver and Black for the first time.

So happy together.

Longtime friends Derek Carr and Davante Adams have once again reunited on the football field as Raiders. And Carr finally got to see Adams donning the Silver and Black for the first time.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Raiders, Carr interrupts Adams’ interview to give him a hug and compliment his new uniform.

“It’s good to see you in that Silver and Black. Ooooo!” Carr shouts to Adams.

Adams tells the reporter it really hit him he was a Raider after seeing himself in full uniform for the first time.

After joking with Carr about looking like his brother with a short beard and soccer player haircut, Adams tells the reporter, “that’s my guy.”

