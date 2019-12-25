Carr, Washington happy to see Lynch back in the NFL

While many around the country may have been surprised at former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch re-signing with the Seahawks on Tuesday, his old teammates in Oakland were not.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — While many around the country may have been surprised at former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch officially re-signing with the Seahawks on Tuesday, his old teammates in Oakland were not.

“People don’t know how hard he’s been working,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “He’s been working really hard to get ready just in case. He wasn’t done playing football.”

Carr and Lynch were teammates in 2017 and 2018, when Lynch rushed for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns in 21 games over the two seasons. Carr said he and Lynch still frequently keep in touch, and he can see Lynch’s influence still resonating on some of the team’s running backs.

“For the guys that have played with him, he’s one of the most loyal people you’ll ever meet,” Carr said. “When certain things happened this year … when my phone is ringing, it’s him. He’s such a good friend, such a good teammate. His imprint is left on this building. That’s for sure.”

DeAndré Washington, who started last week’s game and took a career high 23 carries in the 24-17 win over the Chargers, is happy to see Lynch back in the league once again.

“I know if anybody can do it, he’ll be the guy that does it. They call him ‘Beast Mode’ for a reason,” Washington said. “I’m pretty sure he’s going to give those guys a much-needed spark that they’re going to need going into the playoffs.”

“I love Marshawn. I wish it was with us,” Carr said. “I miss that guy, but it’s good to see him back.”

