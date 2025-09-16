Carroll: Brady ‘not planning games’ for Raiders despite ‘MNF’ report

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Tom Brady isn’t planning games with the team, and is respectful of his dual roles as a broadcaster and minority owner.

Which Raiders players helped or hurt the team the most in Week 2?

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady yells encouragement to players as they take the field during the first half of a Raiders training camp mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug.2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tom Brady caused a social media firestorm Monday night when cameras caught the Raiders minority owner sitting in the coaches’ booth wearing a headset during the team’s loss to the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

The scene, as well as a sideline report from Peter Schrager during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast that claimed Brady goes through film with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, raised questions about how extensive the legendary quarterback’s role is in shaping each week’s game plan. As well as whether that gives the Raiders a competitive advantage given Brady gets access to opposing players and coaches through his duties as Fox’s lead NFL analyst.

ESPN's Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Peter Schrager on Raiders minority owner and Fox analyst Tom Brady, who's in the coaches' box tonight. 🏈🎙️ #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/fb0SfCqZLy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 16, 2025

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Brady is not involved in the team’s game preparation.

“He is not planning games with us, he’s not talking to us about anything other than our conversations that we have, that are really random,” Carroll said. “They’re not set up, they’re not structured in any way.”

Carroll said Brady is aware of the fine line he has to walk as a broadcaster and minority owner.

“He knows. He’s very respectful of what he does otherwise,” Carroll said. “He’s of the opinion that he doesn’t want to be that kind of a factor, so he’s not.”

The NFL said in a statement Tuesday that Brady was well within his rights to be in the coaches’ booth Monday night.

“There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches’ booth or wearing a headset during a game,” the league said. “Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner.”

Brady faced restrictions last year because of his dual role with Fox and the Raiders. Some of those rules were relaxed this year, but he’s still limited in what he’s allowed to do compared to other broadcasters.

“Tom continues to be prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings. He may attend production meetings remotely but may not attend in person at the team facility or hotel,” the NFL statement said. “He may also conduct an interview off site with a player like he did last year a couple times, including for the Super Bowl. Of course, as with any production meeting with broadcast teams, it’s up to the club, coach or players to determine what they say in those sessions.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.