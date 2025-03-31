Carroll on extension for Raiders new QB: ‘We’re working on it’

Raiders coach Pete Carroll knows he can count on quarterback Geno Smith. So he’s thrilled his team made a trade with the Seahawks to get him.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, chats with the new head coach Pete Carroll after a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pete Carroll didn’t want to waste any time in getting the Raiders rolling, so he knew he needed a quarterback he believed in.

That meant once he learned Geno Smith was available, getting him in the fold was of utmost importance.

Carroll coached Smith, 35, for five seasons with the Seahawks. Smith was the starter for the last two and made the Pro Bowl both times.

So Carroll was thrilled when new Raiders general manager John Spytek sent a third-round pick to Seattle in exchange for Smith. He had the reliable quarterback he was looking for. And the Raiders had their offensive leader.

“Getting Geno was a really important part of this puzzle we’re putting together,” Carroll said Monday from the NFL’s annual meetings. “We have a guy that is such a great worker. He’s grown so much through his career, been through so much and overcome so much. I love the way he approaches the game. He’s serious, he’s competitive, works his tail off. And he is a great leader in that regard. He leads the guys by the way he takes to the game. He’s talented. Really talented.”

Smith is entering the final year of his contract. He is expected to sign an extension at some point with the Raiders.

“We’re working on it,” Carroll said.

