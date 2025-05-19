82°F
Raiders News

Carroll, Raiders to open preseason schedule against familiar foe

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a news conference following the first round of th ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a news conference following the first round of the NFL Draft at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2025 - 1:11 pm
 

Pete Carroll’s first game as the Raiders coach will be against a team he knows well.

Carroll and his players will kick off their preseason schedule by playing the Seahawks at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 in Seattle, the club announced Monday.

Carroll spent 14 years as the Seahawks coach and led the team to victory in Super Bowl 48.

The Raiders will return the following week and host the 49ers at 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at Allegiant Stadium. They’ll wrap up their preseason schedule on the road against the Cardinals at 7 p.m. Aug. 23.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

