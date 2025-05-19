Carroll, Raiders to open preseason schedule against familiar foe
The Raiders will kick off their preseason schedule against a familiar foe for coach Pete Carroll, the team announced Monday.
Pete Carroll’s first game as the Raiders coach will be against a team he knows well.
Carroll and his players will kick off their preseason schedule by playing the Seahawks at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 in Seattle, the club announced Monday.
Carroll spent 14 years as the Seahawks coach and led the team to victory in Super Bowl 48.
The Raiders will return the following week and host the 49ers at 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at Allegiant Stadium. They’ll wrap up their preseason schedule on the road against the Cardinals at 7 p.m. Aug. 23.
