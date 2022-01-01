Carson Wentz off COVID list, Raiders activate key players

While Carson Wentz’s status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders will come down to a game-morning call, the expectation is the Colts’ quarterback will play.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz was activated from the COVID-19 list by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. While his status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders will come down to a game-morning call, the expectation is the Colts’ quarterback will play.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have activated linebackers Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton, defensive tackle Darius Philon and cornerback Casey Hayward from the COVID-19 list. Perryman is questionable with an ankle injury. They also added safety Jordan Brown, wide receiver Tyron Jonson and defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad.

