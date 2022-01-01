48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Carson Wentz off COVID list, Raiders activate key players

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2022 - 2:13 pm
 
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during the second half of an NFL football game ...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz was activated from the COVID-19 list by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. While his status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders will come down to a game-morning call, the expectation is the Colts’ quarterback will play.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have activated linebackers Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton, defensive tackle Darius Philon and cornerback Casey Hayward from the COVID-19 list. Perryman is questionable with an ankle injury. They also added safety Jordan Brown, wide receiver Tyron Jonson and defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: Several players removed from COVID list
Raiders report: Several players removed from COVID list
2
Raiders fans have questions about direction of franchise
Raiders fans have questions about direction of franchise
3
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders visit Colts with playoff implications
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders visit Colts with playoff implications
4
Sharp bets at different numbers on Raiders-Colts amid line moves
Sharp bets at different numbers on Raiders-Colts amid line moves
5
Raiders’ banged-up secondary getting lift from depth chart
Raiders’ banged-up secondary getting lift from depth chart
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 17
By / RJ

Pickdawgz.com handicapper Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports) analyzes every NFL Week 17 game, with trends and final scores for each.