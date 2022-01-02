Carson Wentz officially active against Raiders

The Raiders will be close to full strength when they take on the Colts on Sunday.

Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) goes through warm up drills before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INDIANAPOLIS — After a week of dealing with a number of players who landed on the COVID-19 list, the Raiders will be as close to full strength as possible when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

As will the Colts, who will have quarterback Carson Wentz back after he spent all week in COVID-19 protocol.

The Raiders officially welcomed back cornerback Casey Hayward, linebacker Denzel Perryman, linebacker K.J. Wright, linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive linebacker Darius Philon in time for Sunday’s game.

All or most of them missed the majority of practice this week while in COVID-19 protocol. They will also get back wide receiver Bryan Edwards and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who missed last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Perryman was questionable as of Saturday with an ankle injury.

The Raiders inactives for Sunday: Cornerback Amik Robertson, safety Jordan Brown, linebacker Justin March-Lillard, tackle Jackson Barton and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who is sitting out his second straight game with a back injury.

