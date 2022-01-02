35°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Carson Wentz officially active against Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2022 - 8:40 am
 
Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) goes through warm up drills before an NFL footba ...
Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) goes through warm up drills before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INDIANAPOLIS — After a week of dealing with a number of players who landed on the COVID-19 list, the Raiders will be as close to full strength as possible when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

As will the Colts, who will have quarterback Carson Wentz back after he spent all week in COVID-19 protocol.

The Raiders officially welcomed back cornerback Casey Hayward, linebacker Denzel Perryman, linebacker K.J. Wright, linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive linebacker Darius Philon in time for Sunday’s game.

All or most of them missed the majority of practice this week while in COVID-19 protocol. They will also get back wide receiver Bryan Edwards and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who missed last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Perryman was questionable as of Saturday with an ankle injury.

The Raiders inactives for Sunday: Cornerback Amik Robertson, safety Jordan Brown, linebacker Justin March-Lillard, tackle Jackson Barton and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who is sitting out his second straight game with a back injury.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: Several players removed from COVID list
Raiders report: Several players removed from COVID list
2
Carson Wentz off COVID list, Raiders activate key players
Carson Wentz off COVID list, Raiders activate key players
3
Jonathan Taylor, Colts’ offensive line unique challenge
Jonathan Taylor, Colts’ offensive line unique challenge
4
Graney: Resilient Raiders have playoff fate in their hands
Graney: Resilient Raiders have playoff fate in their hands
5
Raiders fans have questions about direction of franchise
Raiders fans have questions about direction of franchise
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 17
By / RJ

Pickdawgz.com handicapper Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports) analyzes every NFL Week 17 game, with trends and final scores for each.