51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Celebrate Christmas with Raiders gifts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2020 - 2:05 pm
 
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com
Raiderimage.com

You know what the only problem with Christmas is?

Not enough Las Vegas Raiders.

Nothing against trees and lights and Santa Claus coming down chimneys to leave presents for good little girls and boys, but Christmas needs more Jon Gruden leading a band of Raiders to the postseason like a team of angry reindeer.

Luckily, The Raider Image, the team’s official online store (raiderimage.com), has plenty of ways to combine Christmas with Southern Nevada’s own NFL heroes.

Santa Claus topper

The Raiders 2020 Santa hat features an embroidered team wordmark and a sewn team logo. $16.99

Inaugural salute

Keep a reminder of the Las Vegas Raiders’ inaugural season in your pocket with this spinner key chain. $6.99

Tree ornament

This shatterproof LED ball ornament would bring a touch of class to any tree. $12.99

Raiders Elf

Forget the shelf. This Raiders Team Elf is more at home in the end zone. $16.99

Cool stocking

The Raiders 2020 stocking would look great hanging over any fireplace. $16.99

Spicy quarters

This Gingerbread House ornament bears the Raiders logo on its front. $9.99

Tasty tribute

Foodie fans will enjoy this ornament set honoring three classic game time noshes. $29.99

Softy snowman

Cuddle up with the 10-inch Smusherz Snowman Plush toy. $19.99

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Johnathan Abram says Raiders have moved on from Chiefs’ winning TD
Johnathan Abram says Raiders have moved on from Chiefs’ winning TD
2
Richie Incognito’s injury could signal end of NFL career
Richie Incognito’s injury could signal end of NFL career
3
Vegas Nation Blitz — AFC West clear after Chiefs win
Vegas Nation Blitz — AFC West clear after Chiefs win
4
Raiders adjust travel plans to account for COVID-19
Raiders adjust travel plans to account for COVID-19
5
Derek Carr says 2020 Raiders better than 2019 version
Derek Carr says 2020 Raiders better than 2019 version
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) turns the corner around Los Angeles Charger ...
NFL betting trends for Week 12: Raiders solid on road
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Raiders are 4-1 ATS on the road this season and have covered five of their last six games. The over is 7-2-1 in Las Vegas games this season.

 
Vegas Nation Blitz — AFC West clear after Chiefs win
RJ

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

 
Derek Carr addresses random audible calls
By / RJ

The Raiders quarterback has used everything from ‘Lava Rage’ to ‘Rihanna’ to a multitude of city names and even the name of his coach’s wife, ‘Cindy Gruden.’