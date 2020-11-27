Celebrate Christmas with Raiders gifts

Raiders gifts can make this a Silver-and-Black Christmas.

You know what the only problem with Christmas is?

Not enough Las Vegas Raiders.

Nothing against trees and lights and Santa Claus coming down chimneys to leave presents for good little girls and boys, but Christmas needs more Jon Gruden leading a band of Raiders to the postseason like a team of angry reindeer.

Luckily, The Raider Image, the team’s official online store (raiderimage.com), has plenty of ways to combine Christmas with Southern Nevada’s own NFL heroes.

Santa Claus topper

The Raiders 2020 Santa hat features an embroidered team wordmark and a sewn team logo. $16.99

Inaugural salute

Keep a reminder of the Las Vegas Raiders’ inaugural season in your pocket with this spinner key chain. $6.99

Tree ornament

This shatterproof LED ball ornament would bring a touch of class to any tree. $12.99

Raiders Elf

Forget the shelf. This Raiders Team Elf is more at home in the end zone. $16.99

Cool stocking

The Raiders 2020 stocking would look great hanging over any fireplace. $16.99

Spicy quarters

This Gingerbread House ornament bears the Raiders logo on its front. $9.99

Tasty tribute

Foodie fans will enjoy this ornament set honoring three classic game time noshes. $29.99

Softy snowman

Cuddle up with the 10-inch Smusherz Snowman Plush toy. $19.99

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.