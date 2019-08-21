Celebrity chef says frozen fish head sparked Antonio Brown dispute

The celebrity chef who is suing Antonio Brown says a frozen salmon head that was perceived as a mob threat led to his dispute with the Raiders wide receiver.

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown, right, walks on the field during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The celebrity chef who is suing Antonio Brown says a frozen salmon head that was perceived as a mob threat led to his dispute with the Raiders wide receiver.

Stefano Tedeschi, who alleges the star wide receiver did not pay him nearly $40,000, was hired by Brown to cook for him and his friends at the 2018 Pro Bowl.

Tedeschi, who goes by “The Sports Chef,” told TMZ that the group found a salmon head in the freezer and took it as a threat, kicking the chef out of the house. Tedeschi says he was going to use the salmon head for soup after fileting the entire salmon for a dinner.

Tedeschi is suing Brown for $38,521.20 for the services he was supposed to render over the weekend.

Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, told TMZ that he had no comment on the matter, adding that they will be filing a response with the court.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.