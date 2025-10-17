Centennial alum shining on Raiders defensive line: ‘It’s a great story’

Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, a Las Vegas native and Centennial High alum, is becoming a force on the team’s defensive line.

Players’ dedication to the team is measured in simple terms in the Raiders’ defensive line room.

For defensive line coach Rob Leonard, it’s all about hustle.

“Coach Rob always says you can tell someone’s love for their teammates by how close they are to the ball,” defensive tackle Jonah Laulu said.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is the Raiders’ undisputed leader in that regard. He’s a magnet to the football play in and play out.

But Laulu, a Las Vegas native and Centennial High alum, stands out as well.

“He works his (expletive) off and he’s getting better and better,” Crosby said. “(I) love Jonah. He’s a super talented guy and he’s just going to keep getting better.”

Laulu, a 2024 seventh-round pick of the Colts the Raiders claimed off waivers before the start of last season, has four sacks in six games to start his second NFL campaign. The 25-year-old was all over the place in last week’s win over the Titans, recording a sack, a quarterback hit, a pass breakup and three tackles.

Laulu hustled up and down the line of scrimmage all game long. By Leonard’s definition, that’s true love. And the Raiders appreciate it.

“The plays we (liked) the most were the perimeter tackles that he made out on the edge, just showing great effort,” coach Pete Carroll said. “Really complete effort.”

The performance was the surest sign yet that Laulu is more than just a feel-good story. He’s becoming a force for his hometown NFL team with each passing game.

“It’s a great story,” Carroll said. “But he’s doing it by hard work.”

Hometown kid making good

One of the most painful days of Laulu’s professional career turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

He had a solid showing in training camp with the Colts as a rookie, but was cut anyway. Indianapolis planned to sign him to its practice squad once he cleared waivers. But the team never had the chance.

The Raiders were well aware of Laulu, a 6-foot-5, 289-pound standout in college at Hawaii and Oklahoma. He was eligible to participate in the team’s local pro day because he grew up in Las Vegas. The Raiders were intrigued by what they saw.

“He displayed the athleticism, the work ethic, everything that you want from a young defensive lineman,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “Good knee bend, played with his hands. Had to clean up a few things, but it was a good project to work with.”

The Raiders hoped to sign Laulu as an undrafted free agent, but were beaten to the punch when he was selected by the Colts. The team wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice when he was placed on waivers. The Raiders jumped at the chance to grab him.

Laulu was on his way to Indianapolis’ facility to sign a practice-squad contract when his agent texted him he was going to Las Vegas instead.

“Probably the best thing that could happen to me,” Laulu said.

Laulu wasn’t just coming home. He was joining a team that needed help along the defensive line and could offer him playing time right away. His opportunities increased when defensive tackle Christian Wilkins suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 5.

“I was kind of thrown in the fire, which was good for me,” Laulu said.

Steady improvement

Laulu impressed the Raiders the more he played. Especially because it was clear he was committed to maximizing his potential.

“I’ve always said, these young players, they’ve got to make a decision,” Graham said. “Because you really don’t have anything else to do. It’s not college. You don’t have class, you don’t have anything else to do, so you’ve got to make a decision. How far do I want to take this professional football player thing? And you’ve got to make a decision how much you’re going to commit to it.”

Laulu played in all 17 of the Raiders’ games last year and made seven starts. He finished with 35 tackles and a sack. Solid numbers, but not spectacular.

The experience he gained was invaluable, however. Laulu began his college career as a defensive end before transitioning inside. He got a crash course on everything from hand positioning to footwork to eye placement as a rookie.

Laulu was determined to take another step this offseason. His drive stood out immediately to Carroll and general manager John Spytek after they were hired in January.

“When we first came here and were looking through the film and trying to pick out guys and see stuff, I thought he looked like he really showed traits that (made you ask), ‘Why isn’t he a starter?’” Carroll said.

Laulu’s work has carried over into his second season. His four sacks are tied for the most on the Raiders with Crosby and rank third among interior defensive linemen, behind only the Titans’ Jeffery Simmons (4½) and the Seahawks’ Byron Murphy II (4½).

“I just try to always be there, hair on fire, and try to run to the ball,” Laulu said.

That tenacity has let him carve out an important role on the Raiders’ defensive line. He hasn’t played fewer than 41 snaps in any of the team’s last three games.

“He’s playing great football,” Carroll said. “It’s not just a size, weight, speed thing. It’s his heart, the intensity that he plays with, the technique. Great pass rushes over the last couple of weeks where he’s winning one-on-ones and he’s doing a tremendous job.”

Still humble

Laulu is taking his success in stride.

“I’ve definitely come a long way,” Laulu said. “And I still have a long way to go, for sure.”

That modesty will serve him well, according to Graham.

“He’s not satisfied,” Graham said. “So I mean, it’s one of those stories that we’ll see where it goes from here, but you’re very happy with the progress right now.”

