Raiders News

Champ Kelly vows to not ‘squander’ 1st GM opportunity for Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2023 - 8:20 am
 
Updated November 1, 2023 - 2:43 pm
Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly speaks during a news conference following the fir ...
Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly speaks during a news conference following the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi walks the sideline before an NFL game against the N ...
Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi walks the sideline before an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Champ Kelly’s surprise over Tuesday’s news that coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were being fired by the Raiders quickly turned to excitement for the opportunity.

“Although the circumstances are not ideal, there is always opportunity in difficulties,” he said at a Wednesday news conference announcing his promotion to interim general manager. “I couldn’t be prouder to accept this opportunity. I’m so eager and excited to get to work.”

Kelly was hired as assistant general manager just days after Ziegler was named general manager in January 2022. He thanked Ziegler, McDaniels, owner Mark Davis and team president Sandra Douglass Morgan for naming him to the interim job.

“I promise you I won’t squander the moment,” he said. “Make no mistake, I’m prepared for this position.”

Kelly worked his way up from scout to assistant director of pro personnel over eight years in the Denver Broncos organization before taking the director of pro scouting job with the Chicago Bears and moving up the ranks over the course of seven years there.

The 43-year-old Kentucky alum took the Raiders job last year and is now the general manager for at least the rest of the season. He and his wife, Stephanie, have three daughters, including middle child Chloe, who is celebrating her 10th birthday Wednesday.

The Raiders’ sweeping changes over the past 24 hours have also claimed offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree will take over as offensive coordinator and is expected to call plays on Sunday when the Raiders host the Giants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

