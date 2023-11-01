Champ Kelly vows to not ‘squander’ 1st GM opportunity for Raiders

Raiders interim general manager Champ Kelly expressed excitement and confidence during his introductory news conference Wednesday at the team facility.

Champ Kelly’s surprise over Tuesday’s news that coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were being fired by the Raiders quickly turned to excitement for the opportunity.

“Although the circumstances are not ideal, there is always opportunity in difficulties,” he said at a Wednesday news conference announcing his promotion to interim general manager. “I couldn’t be prouder to accept this opportunity. I’m so eager and excited to get to work.”

Kelly was hired as assistant general manager just days after Ziegler was named general manager in January 2022. He thanked Ziegler, McDaniels, owner Mark Davis and team president Sandra Douglass Morgan for naming him to the interim job.

“I promise you I won’t squander the moment,” he said. “Make no mistake, I’m prepared for this position.”

Kelly worked his way up from scout to assistant director of pro personnel over eight years in the Denver Broncos organization before taking the director of pro scouting job with the Chicago Bears and moving up the ranks over the course of seven years there.

The 43-year-old Kentucky alum took the Raiders job last year and is now the general manager for at least the rest of the season. He and his wife, Stephanie, have three daughters, including middle child Chloe, who is celebrating her 10th birthday Wednesday.

The Raiders’ sweeping changes over the past 24 hours have also claimed offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree will take over as offensive coordinator and is expected to call plays on Sunday when the Raiders host the Giants.

