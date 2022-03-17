Chandler Jones excited to be with Raiders

Chandler Jones spoke to the Las Vegas media Thursday for the first time since joining the Raiders.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Raiders’ swift move on Wednesday to reel in Chandler Jones may have seemed like a lightning bolt from the sky.

The reality is, it was a textbook example of the stealth manner in which the Raiders now operate under Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler and how important connections and past working relationships can be in free agency.

As free agency loomed, you would have been hard-pressed to find anyone who thought Jones, one of the best pass rushers of his generation, was even on the Raiders’ radar. Or vice versa.

Behind the scenes, though, it was a completely different situation. From the get-go, he and his agent had their eye on the Raiders.

“We had a list,” Jones said. “And obviously the Raiders were on it.”

They were there for various reasons. All of which led Jones to agree to a three-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him up to $53 million.

First, the thought of pairing up with Maxx Crosby, who turned the corner last year to become one of the best rush ends in the NFL, was certainly appealing to Jones.

More and more, NFL defenses are realizing the importance of building pass-rush tandems that can play off and mutually benefit one another.

In Crosby, Jones not only sees the perfect player to partner up with to create a nightmare scenario for opposing offenses but also someone who will accentuate his skill set.

“Everyone’s speaking about Maxx Crosby,” Jones said. “I’m speaking about Maxx Crosby. I’m a huge fan of him. Just to have the opportunity to rush on the opposite side of him is huge for me.”

That appeal coincided with the familiarity Jones has with the Raiders’ staff.

During his time in New England, where he played from 2012 to 2015 and recorded 36 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and won a Super Bowl, he crossed paths with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who coached the Patriots’ defensive line and linebackers during all four years Jones was in New England.

The two forged a strong connection that remained intact even after Jones left New England for Arizona. The relationship helped cement Jones’ decision to come to Las Vegas. “It’s almost a dream come true,” Jones said.

In addition, his years with the Patriots also overlapped with McDaniels and Ziegler, both of whom were in New England throughout his Patriots career.

