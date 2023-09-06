83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Chandler Jones’ future with Raiders in limbo after ripping team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 9:34 am
 
Updated September 6, 2023 - 10:36 am
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones takes questions during a news conference at Intermountain ...
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones takes questions during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A day after posting a series of disparaging remarks about the Raiders on social media, veteran defensive end Chandler Jones was not with the team Wednesday when it began preparations for the season opener at Denver.

Coach Josh McDaniels described the situation as a “personal matter,” and declined to get into any specifics of what happened Tuesday when a slew of angry posts from Jones showed up on his Instagram account. The gist of his outburst was that the Raiders had locked him out of their facility, and he could not get coach Josh McDaniels or general manager Dave Ziegler on the phone.

When asked if Jones would be on the field against the Broncos on Sunday, McDaniels said: “Right now, we’re going day to day. He’s not going to be here today, so we’re going to take it one day at a time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
2
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
3
New city but same ol’ Garoppolo: ‘Jimmy’s just one of the guys’
New city but same ol’ Garoppolo: ‘Jimmy’s just one of the guys’
4
Graney: Raiders won’t make playoffs in Josh McDaniels’ 2nd season
Graney: Raiders won’t make playoffs in Josh McDaniels’ 2nd season
5
How Raiders fans with DirecTV can still watch Sunday’s game
How Raiders fans with DirecTV can still watch Sunday’s game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders defensive lineman cleared to practice
Raiders defensive lineman cleared to practice
Raiders sign veteran wide receiver to practice squad
Raiders sign veteran wide receiver to practice squad
Raiders add veteran running back
Raiders add veteran running back
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
How to watch Raiders at Cowboys
How to watch Raiders at Cowboys
Star Raiders receiver returns to practice
Star Raiders receiver returns to practice