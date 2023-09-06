Chandler Jones’ future with Raiders in limbo after ripping team

A day after posting a series of disparaging remarks about the Raiders on social media, defensive end Chandler Jones was not with the team for Wednesday’s practice.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones takes questions during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A day after posting a series of disparaging remarks about the Raiders on social media, veteran defensive end Chandler Jones was not with the team Wednesday when it began preparations for the season opener at Denver.

Coach Josh McDaniels described the situation as a “personal matter,” and declined to get into any specifics of what happened Tuesday when a slew of angry posts from Jones showed up on his Instagram account. The gist of his outburst was that the Raiders had locked him out of their facility, and he could not get coach Josh McDaniels or general manager Dave Ziegler on the phone.

When asked if Jones would be on the field against the Broncos on Sunday, McDaniels said: “Right now, we’re going day to day. He’s not going to be here today, so we’re going to take it one day at a time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.